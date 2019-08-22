REGION — Anyone in the area thinking of taking their pet for a swim, may want to double check to make sure the water is safe first.

Recently, there has been a bloom in blue-green algae, which can often be fatal for canines who come in contact with the algae.

In Maine, 122 lakes/ponds were listed on the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for potentially being at risk for a bloom. Despite the number of lakes/ponds eclipsing 100, Maine appears to be in good shape with regard to algae blooms.

“It’s in very good shape in regards to its lakes,” said Scott Williams, executive director of the Lake Stewards of Maine. “That does not mean that we don’t have lakes that are experiencing stress that could eventually lead to the occurrence of algae blooms.”

The Lake Stewards of Maine is an organization that monitors Maine’s lakes with more than 1,300 volunteers.

Williams said there are two factors that drive algae blooms. The two factors are water temperature and the nutrient phosphorus.

“Both of these factors are changing here in Maine. There is more phosphorus finding its way into our lakes as lake watersheds become developed,” Williams said. “Runoff from the watershed carries phosphorus from the soil and other sources into the water.”

Williams also focused on the effects of climate change. He said in recent years, there have been record high temperatures in lake water throughout the state.

“That increases the risk factor for our lakes,” Williams said.

Williams said algae blooms have been discovered on some relatively clear lakes, where they would not have predicted such a thing to occur.

Williams said he believes there is not one particular region in Maine more prone to these blooms than others.

“It’s difficult to make that generalization. The risk factor is somewhat uniform throughout the state,” Williams said.

One piece of advice Williams has been telling people who go to ponds and lakes to relax, but are wondering if algae is present, is to simply observe the water.

“If you can walk into the water up to your upper chest and you’re able to look down and see your feet clearly, you really don’t need to worry about blue-green algae,” he said. “Water clarity is directly related to the presence of algae in the water. One of the ways to define a severe algae bloom is by how clear the water is. If the clarity is reduced to about two meters or less (two meters is equivalent to a little more than six-and-a-half feet) that’s when we declare that the lake is experiencing a bloom.”

The closest pond at risk to the Bethel area is Howard Pond in Hanover. However, the pond is listed at low risk in terms of a bloom occurring and the frequency was also listed as “rarely.”

Even with Howard Pond listed at low risk, residents of the area are still scared by the recent information.

“I know Howard Pond is safe, but after all those scary articles it still has me nervous on some level,” one resident said.

The resident lives on Howard Pond and said that she has been trying to keep her dog out of the water after hearing the news. She said he has still gone in “now and then” and that he has been fine afterwards.

The Bethel Animal Hospital said that they have not seen any cases of dogs affected by blue-algae so far. They advise pet owners that if they see something suspicious in the water not to swim in it.

Symptoms

According to the Pet Poison Helpline, signs that a canine may have ingested the algae are, vomiting, seizures, jaundice, diarrhea, disorientation, difficulty breathing and various neurological signs (muscle rigidity or tremors, paralysis).

Treatment should be sought immediately if a pet shows any of these symptoms, according to the Pet Poison Helpline.

Some forms of the blue-green algae can kill dogs within an hour after it has been consumed. The algae poisoning often results in liver failure, according to the Blue Cross For Pets.

To report a bloom, contact the DEP Lakes Staff at 287-7688. For information on health effects, contact the Maine Environmental and Occupational Health Program 866-292-3474. For more information on cyanobacteria, visit the U.S. EPA.

