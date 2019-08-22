To the Editor:

Hopefully, Paris voters will turn out on August 22 to cast votes for Selectman candidates Janet Jamison and Robert Wessels. Both have previously served on the Paris Board and on a number of municipal committees.

They bring extensive knowledge to important positions which, over the years, have become more complex and demanding of the kid of experience they both possess.

They have previously demonstrated their commitments to transparency in municipal business and competency in the town’s service to its citizenry and be depended upon to be independent-minded with the best interest of the public, their first consideration.

Bob Moorehead

Paris

