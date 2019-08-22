LEWISTON – Amy (Krug) Richard, 43, passed away August 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.Born in Warwick, R.I. on Feb. 20, 1976, she spent her childhood first in Lewiston then Winthrop, where she graduated high school as salutatorian in the class of 94. Amy loved sports especially field hockey.Following in the family tradition she graduated from USM with a degree in nursing. She worked as a psychiatric, orthopedic and finally a cardiac nurse at CMMC. Her workplace colleagues say she took great care of the patients and was dearly loved by the providers that she proudly kept together. She was the heart in CMHVI. Most important to Amy was her family. She was an extraordinary mother and wife, daughter, and sister beloved by her extended family and friends. She always thought of others’ needs first. Loved and respected by all who knew her, her strength and determination throughout her battle with cancer was an inspiration. She was a fierce advocate for lung cancer awareness who was invited to represent the state of Maine before Congress by the American Lung Association.She is survived by her beloved husband, Chris; daughter Olivia and son Owen; parents Karen and Dave Krug; sister Lori, brother-in-law Tim McNaught, nephews Preston and Blake Ventimiglia; in-laws June and Bobby Richard; brother-in-law Nick and wife Jess Richard, nephew Gavin and niece Sydney Richard; brother-in-law Tyler Richard and fiancé Kaitlyn Defilipp.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com A Celebration of Life Service honoring Amy’s life will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy’s memory to Owen and Olivia’s educational fund.Checks may be payable to:Christopher Richardc/o David and Karen KrugP O Box 254East Winthrop, ME 04343

« Previous

Next »