ORMOND, Fla. – Anne S. Lagrange, 84, a resident of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Lewiston, passed away on August 2, 2019 after a short but courageous battle from pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Rumford on April 7, 1935, the daughter of Bernard and Mathilda LeBlanc. Her family then moved to Lewiston where she attended St. Mary’s School and Lewiston High School. On June 30, 1951, she married Gerard M. Lagrange. Together they enjoyed camping with family, traveling, going to Foxwoods, sightseeing and playing bingo. In the later years, taking their grandchildren to Disney World gave them great joy and memories.

She was employed at Philips Elmet Corp. for 34 years before retiring in 1998. Prior to her husband’s death in 2001, they wintered in Florida for a few years. In 2009, she relocated to Daytona Beach, Fla. where she relished the beach walks, sunrises, swimming, hanging out with friends, and the comfort it provided her. “She will be missed, but never forgotten”.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerard M. Lagrange; and her parents Bernard and Mathilda LeBlanc. Survivors include one son, Donald G. Lagrange of Ormond Beach, Fla.; grandson David J. Lagrange and his partner Jason Boivin of Auburn, and a granddaughter Christa A. Smith of Auburn.

A funeral mass will be held on August 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Basilica in the upper level with interment to follow at Saint Peter’s Cemetery.

