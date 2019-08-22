LISBON — A bean supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls, sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is $8; ages 6 to 12, $3; 5 and under, free.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

—

PARIS— AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a Spaghetti Bar with choice of pasta, sauces, garlic bread, tossed salad and an array of beverages. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

« Previous

filed under: