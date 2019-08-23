SUMNER – Edward J. Herrick Sr., died at his residence in Sumner on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in West Paris on Oct. 7, 1930, the son of Myron and Ethelyn (Gibbs) Herrick. He married Evelyn “Hezzie” Hazelton on Sept. 5, 1953, and raised their family in West Sumner.

He had worked in local mills most of his life and was last employed at Penley’s Mill in West Paris. He was a former volunteer with the Sumner Fire Department as well. Ed loved gardening and giving his bounty to family and friends. He especially loved being with his family and his beloved dog, Sadie. He said he lived a good life with no regrets.

He is survived by one son Edward Herrick Jr. and his wife Donna, one daughter Dorothy Richards and her husband Raymond; four grandchildren, Devon Richards of West Paris, Amy Herrick-Bigonski of South Paris, Sarah Richardson of Sumner and Jennie Herrick of Sumner; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Pleasant Pond Cemetery on Saturday August 31 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond, Maine

