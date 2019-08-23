Brian Boru, a longtime fixture in the Portland bar scene, announced Friday morning that it will close.
The announcement was made on Facebook in the early morning hours. The news comes soon after the owners of Lolita’s and Silly’s announced they were shuttering their Portland peninsula restaurants.
The pub has long been a favorite place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
This story will be updated.
