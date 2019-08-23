RANGELEY — Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announce that the second annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race, a three-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on May 26 in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5-mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5-mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5-mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

Women: Kathleen Judice, 1:00:53; Jennifer Morris, 1:06:45; Amy Hediger, 1:08:45.

Men: Stephen Judice, 48:33; David Hediger, 1:01:36; James Tait, 1:19:39.

Team: Bald Mountain Camps, 52:03; High Street, 1:02:52; AJ’s, 1:03:22.

The organizers expressed their appreciation for the volunteers who helped organize the event, and they are already looking forward to planning next year’s race.

