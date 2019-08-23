RUMFORD — Three graduates of Maine high schools were awarded scholarships from Rumford Group Homes Inc. Annually, Rumford Group Homes Inc. awards scholarships to students from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Dirigo High School in Dixfield and Telstar High School in Bethel.

The scholarship recipients for 2019 are Peyton Hart from Dirigo High School, Noah Ronan from Mountain Valley High School and Julia Cherkis from Telstar.

Hart plans to continue her education at the University of Maine at Farmington and will major in psychology. She took AP courses while in high school and would like to become a psychologist or therapist.

Ronan plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono where he will major in nursing. He was on the golf team at Mountain Valley High School and was also a member of the track team. He took AP courses while in school and is considering a career as a nurse practitioner.

Cherkis plans to attend Central Maine Community College where she plans to major in life science.

The scholarships are awarded to students who plan to continue their education after high school graduation and work in the social services, psychology, behavioral health or a related field. Students are selected based on their academic achievements, participation in extracurricular activities and career goals. The scholarships are intended to honor the memory of Joyce B. Roy, who was one of the founding board members of Rumford Group Homes. Roy was dedicated to the mission of serving children, adolescents and families and helping them improve their futures.

For more information on Rumford Group Homes or to make a referral, call 207-364-3551.

