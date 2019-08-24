POLAND – Robert L. Earls peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in Poland, Maine.His beloved puppy Cree was at his side when he passed.

Robert was born in Corvallis, Ore. and moved to Maine in 1998 to keep his sister Linda Earls company. Robert greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature and with various animals.

Robert graduated from Lebanon Union High School (Oregon) in 1979 and mechanical college in Phoenix, Ariz. in 1980. Robert had a fascination for all things mechanical and spent his life keeping machinery – especially vehicles – in fine working order. Robert was a proud member of the Lebanon, Ore. post of the Army National Guard from 1982 to 1991 and took great pride in keeping their vehicles ship shape.

Robert is survived by his mother Mary Ann Earls of Augusta; his sisters Linda Earls of Augusta and Georgia Branson of Lewiston, Idaho. Robert’s grandparents, his father James W. Earls and his brother James A. Earls preceded Robert in death.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send memoriams to:

American Legion Post 51, Lebanon, OR

« Previous