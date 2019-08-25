PORTLAND – Jacqueline “Jackie” Joan Strout, 55, of Portland, passed away in Portland, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born on March 15, 1965, in Lewiston, she was the daughter to Barbara Greenlaw and Fredrick Strout Jr. Jackie was a beloved mom, sister, daughter, and aunt. She will be missed by all that know and love her. Jackie is survived by her fiancé, Richard Hale; a son, James Strout; two daughters, Samantha and Karen Michaud; nine grandchildren, two of which, Brett Flechsig and Brian Barnes, lived with her. She is also survived by four brothers, Fredick Strout III, Gregory Strout, Ernie May, James May; four sisters, Rena Bourgoin, Barbara Strout, Wanda Strout, and Alice May; her in-laws, Nancy May and Jim Bourgoin; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Jackie was predeceased by her daughter, Amy Michaud, and a brother, David Strout. All of whom are at Lords Gate with arms open.

