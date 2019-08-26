AUBURN – Meagan Donna Gervais, 16, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, of an unknown medical condition.

Meagan was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Dec. 11, 2002, to Tina Thibodeau and Jeffrey Gervais.

Meagan attended Auburn schools and was looking forward to her junior year at ELHS. She had many pleasures, swimming, drawing, cooking and her pets which she loved dearly. She was amazed by thunderstorms, that she referred to as “her” weather. She was a girl with many goals, one being getting her driver’s license as she had just received her learners permit. Getting her high school diploma was another very important goal. She is survived by her mother, Tina Thibodeau and her significant other, Enzo Gelestino; her father, Jeffrey Gervais and his wife, Robyn. Her brother, Tyler Grant and his significant other, Katelyn, and their son, Kelby; her brother, Joshua, as well as her stepbrothers and sisters, Saphira, Enzo Jr., Hunter and Summer; maternal grandparents, Lawrence Jr. and Theresa Gervais; special friends, Tia, Christina, Nathan, Dom, and many more; many aunts and uncles.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Aline Thibodeau.

Services will be held on August 28, at 5 p.m., at East Auburn Baptist Church with a reception to follow at the church located at 560 Park Ave., in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston.

