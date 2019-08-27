LIVERMORE – Henry N. Zinck, 88, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Livermore. He was a resident of Eaton Hill Road, Rumford. He was born in Mexico on June 9, 1931, the son of Alvin and Sadie (Boyle) Zinck and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1949. Henry served as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force.Henry worked as a supervisor at the Rumford Paper Mill for over 40 years until retirement. He also worked with his son at AutoTech and Z & Z Variety in Rumford for many years. Henry was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St Athanasius – St. John Church. He loved airplanes and was an avid flyer for many years and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and many friends.He met the love of his life in Soissons, France and he was married Dec. 22, 1954 in France to Marie Louise “Mary Lou” LeComte who died March 31, 2017.Survivors include a son, Phillip Zinck and partner, Sue Mills of Rumford and his son, Zachary of Rumford and former daughter-in-law, Kelly Martin of Rumford; a daughter, Catherine “Cathy” Peterson and husband, Edward of Saco and their children, Eric Peterson of Belmont, Mass. and Michael Peterson and wife, Ashley of Old Orchard Beach; numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; wife; brothers, Earl, John, Arthur and Ralph Zinck and sisters, Faye Swygert and Marie Zinck.Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.comFriends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sunnyside Terrace, Rumford with Fr. Nathan March officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Rumford Community Home 11 John F. Kennedy Lane Rumford, ME 04276 in his memory