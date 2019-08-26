AUBURN – Steven M. Beardsworth, 49, of Norway, died Friday, August 23, 2019 after a brief illness at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by loving family. He was born on April 20, 1970 in Pawtucket, R.I., the son of the late Ralph and Jeanne (Belanger) Beardsworth.

Steve attended Tri-County High School and learned trade as a welder. On August 21, 1993, Steve married his soulmate Adele Tetreault in Attleboro, Mass. In 2000, he moved his family to Maine where he was a stay at home dad. He enjoyed coaching football and basketball for the boys. He was also proud of his work as a caregiver and advocate of medical marijuana.

To say that Steve loved music was an understatement. He was a gifted guitarist and enjoyed attending live shows and was even in a band with his son Steven at one point. He grew up watching the Patriots and Bruins and is an avid fan of New England sports. He and his wife Adele spent a lot of their free time at the beach and hiking, movie dates, and just being together.

He is survived by his wife Adele; children, Steven (Sierra) Beardsworth of Michigan, Justin DeMaio of Rhode Island, and yorkie Zoe. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Beardsworth of Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.

