DEAR SUN SPOTS: Great Falls Delivery Cafe is no longer doing daily lunch deliveries. Are there any other lunch delivery services in Lewiston-Auburn?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: According to the cafe’s July 20 announcement on Facebook, they are focusing the business on catering. However, Lewiston Courier Service delivers lunches from anywhere. As a matter of fact, this business (lewistoncourierservice.com) delivers just about anything. Food, including Hannaford To Go, personal items, prescriptions, documents, extra keys, coffee … the list goes on. The website has links to all the area restaurants. The number to call is 837-5004. What a handy thing to know about. Thanks for this informative question.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Crafters are needed for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 Foster-Carroll Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Interested crafters may contact me at 583-7187 or [email protected]. No vendors, please.

— Tricia, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you so much for printing our SeniorsPlus request for Meals on Wheels volunteers in the Aug. 26 Sun Spots. There’s always a great need for volunteers in our programs. I am fairly new in my position here and it has been an incredibly humbling experience for me to see the amount of community members here in the Lewiston-Auburn area and beyond volunteering for SeniorsPlus; close to 500 people, and we are so incredibly thankful.

I can only imagine the thousands of volunteers I don’t even know about who volunteer at other agencies, shelters, schools, hospitals, etc. It just goes to show how amazing this community truly is!

— Deanna, Human Resources and Volunteer Services coordinator, SeniorsPlus, Lewiston

ANSWER: If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, please check out SeniorsPlus by contacting Deanna [email protected], 513-3725, www.seniorsplus.org. This dynamic organization that helps so many people in the area is a happening place.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks for all your help on every topic! My problem is that the words are not in focus when I try to read the paper on my iPad unless I wait as much as 10 or 15 minutes. This has been a problem in several different locations. Maybe this means that my iPad is the problem. Do you have any thoughts that would help?

ANSWER: Because this is happening with more than one website, the problem is most likely a software issue. Have you tried completely shutting down the iPad, waiting a few moments, then starting it again? You may also have to uninstall any corresponding applications and then reinstall them.

If this doesn’t correct the issue, I would advise that you contact a computer geek. Libraries often have staff members who offer technology assistance at certain days and times during the week and may be able to give you a hand.

Local computer software wizards in the Sun Spots Rolodex are Jim Fish at Action Computer Services at 87 Essex St. in Lewiston. The number is 786-8740. Buck Buchanan at [email protected] or 784-6295 is another person recommended by a reader. I hope this helps and you are back to seeing clearly on your iPad in no time!

Readers, as always, write to Sun Spots if you have other recommendations.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: