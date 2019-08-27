RUMFORD – Antonio T. DiConzo Jr., 72, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence on High Street, Rumford.

He was born in Rumford on July 11, 1946, the son of Antonio T. and Velma (Baker) DiConzo Sr., graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford class of 1966, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a Medic and he also received the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.

He worked at the Rumford Paper Mill for many years until retirement from the long log department.

Antonio was a member of the Rumford American Legion Post and a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially boating on Thompson Lake.

Survivors include cousins, Frank DiConzo and companion, Gloria Carignan of Rumford and Nick DiConzo of Rumford; several distant relatives; and was predeceased by his parents and his sister Rita DiConzo.

Graveside services will be conducted with military honors 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at St. John Cemetery, Rumford.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the

Maine Veteran’s Home

477 High Street

So. Paris, ME 04281

in his memory