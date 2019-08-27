NORFOLK, Va. – Frederick R. Field, 74, a resident of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Maine, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center, Norfolk, Va., with his family at his side. He was born Feb. 7, 1945 in Freeport, the son of Kenneth E. Field and Mary A. (Bickford) Field. He attended school in Mount Vernon.

He worked throughout the years as a lumberjack with his family. He married Claire (Roy) Greenman, and they enjoyed many years together before her passing in 2001. After her passing, Fred relocated to Virginia, and enjoyed several years with his brothers and their families.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Gail Greenman, Karlene Cloutier, and Cindy Silva and her husband, David, all of Farmington, and Karl Greenman and his wife, Carol of Cambridge; 13 stepgrandchildren; many step great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; siblings, Eddie Field of Livermore Falls, Edie Kennedy and companion Arnie of Dryden, Ernie Field and his wife Chong of Petersburg, Va., Ginny Lorraine of Casco, Maurice Field and his wife Stephanie of Norfolk, Va., Norman Field and his companion, Sharon of Norfolk, Va., and Cathy Parker and her husband Jim of Wilton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Claire; stepgranddaughter, Shanna Papworth; sisters, Ellen and Ruth Field, and Mary Thompson, sisters-in-law, Mary Field and Louise Field, and brothers-in-law, Rockwood Kennedy and Mike Lorraine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., September 14 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

