The following students have been named to post-secondary school academic lists of achievement:

Saint Anslem College, Manchester, N.H. — Amelie Crowe, Farmington; Matthew Boulet, Gabriel Jacques, Lucas Rushton, Lewiston; and Rileigh Stebbins, Poland, have been named to the dean’s list.

Emmanuel College, Boston — Laura Dolci, Lewiston; Leah Dufour, Winthrop; Alexis Erlandson, Durham; Sophia Fournier, Turner; Dylan Kapusta, Casco; and Lauren Sterling, Rumford, have been named to the dean’s list.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. — Isabella DeLuca of Hanover has been named to the dean’s list.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. — Rachel Foulds of Lewiston has been named to the president’s list.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y. — Annie Hazelton, Auburn; Mira Moreau, Wayne; and Kristen Waite, Turner, have been named to the dean’s list.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y. — Rebecca Bero, North Monmouth, and Anneli Lanyon, Turner, have been named to the dean’s list.

Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. — Nicole V. Ouellette, Zachary H. Wise-Copland and Anna M. Hathaway, Auburn; Ashley T. Parker, Bowdoin; Caitlin J. Holmquist, Hannah E. Dawkins, Gray; Courtney A. Desmarais, Leeds; Camden J. Jalbert, Lewiston; and Zoe R. Feehan, Monica E. Austin, Lisbon Falls, have been named to the dean’s list.

University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H. — Brandon Peterson, Bowdoinham; Reese Greaney, Fryeburg; Ashley Moreau, Jasmine Taudvin, Gray; Abigayle Bates, Kyle Romero, Auburn; Montana Drinkwater, Greene; Hannah Mathieu, Hebron; Jonathan Gagne, Lewiston; Ethan Letourneau, Minot; Sherman Spears, Monmouth; Corinne Rabon, Turner; Kierra Rolston ,Litchfield; Olivia Audet, Hannah McLaughlin, Winthrop; and Sierra Hoes, Industry, have been named to the dean’s list.

University of Hartford, Hartford, Conn. — Autumn Cote and Bethany Welch, Auburn; Brianna Warren, Casco; and Bethany Levesque, Oxford, have been named to the dean’s list.

Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio — Cassidy Saldana, Lewiston, has been named to the dean’s list.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas — Patricia Katherine Bourget, Hebron, has been named to the dean’s list.

Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio — Maighread Laliberte, Norway, has been named to the dean’s list.

Colby College, Waterville — Grace L. Andrews, Farmington; Cole J. Guerin, Bowdoinham; Hannah O. Hartnett, Hebron; Andrew J. Terry, Topsham; and Colleen E. Wright, Fayette, have been named to the dean’s list.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa. — Erin Friberg of Fryeburg has been named to the dean’s list.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta — Joseph Minieri of Pownal has earned faculty honors.

Simmons University, Boston — Katherine Labbay, Bowdoin; Lauren Williams, Greene; and Sabrina Caramando, New Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list.

Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I. — Matthew Hird and Claudia Dionne, Lewiston; Kaitlyn Ridley, Litchfield; Eliza Hodge, Topsham; and Hannah Madore, Readfield, have been named to the dean’s list.

University of South Carolina Aiken, Aike, S.C. —Alexandria Whisenant has been named to the dean’s list.

Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo. — Tate Howes of Auburn was named to the dean’s list.

Norwich University, Northfield, Vt. — Halee Nicole Lair of Litchfield.

St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y. — Kayleen Fellows, Harrison; Hannah M. Frye, Brownfield; Samuel J. McMillan, Rangeley; and McCaela N. Prentice, Bryant Pond, have been named to the dean’s list.

Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa. — Alexander Dau and Anita Woofenden, Bowdoinham; Daphne Ellis, Turner; and Chandler Wyman, Pownal, have been named to the dean’s list.

UMass Lowell, Lowell, Mass. — Benjamin Dowe of New Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y. — Alison Upton, Bridgton; Devon Poisson, Monmouth; Olivia Tamborini, Readfield; Rachel Ferrante, Gray; Jordan Morin, New Gloucester; Ike McNutt, Norway; Evelyn Bilodeau, Arianna Pinkham, Auburn; Dominic Adams, South Casco; and Peter Miller, South Paris, have been named to the dean’s list.

Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. — Dakota Carter, Winthrop; Cody Gullikson, Denmark; Alexander Cobb, Gray; Russell Allen, Olivia Paione, Auburn; Grace Condon, Brownfield; and Morgan Knowlton, New Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list.

Trinity College, Hartford, Conn. — Sarah R. Kennedy, Lewiston, and Kristen R. Morissette, Leeds, have received faculty honors.

Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn. — Eisa Lee of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list.

Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. — Emily Brewer, Gray, and Charles Pye, Dallas Plantation, have been named to the president’s list.

Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. — Ian Burke, Farmington; Andrew Emond, Auburn; Cole Gagnon, Topsham; Deja Miller, Sabattus; Hattie Rosenberg,Kingfield; and Jared Whichard, Waterford, have been named to the dean’s list.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college, dean's list
Related Stories
Latest Articles