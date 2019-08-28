Back to life…back to reality…back to school! It’s time kids, you have had your 3 months of fun and now the real excitement begins.

Parents are often on the fence about how they feel about school starting again. Some feel relieved that their child will be supervised and learning new things and others just want summer to hang on forever. But like the song, it’s back to reality.

Figuring out a quick, easy, nutritious menu for the family is almost an art. It isn’t an easy task to feed a family. There are so many likes and dislikes that keeping everyone happy requires a great deal of creativity.

This recipe is so easy and it will appeal to any age group. Who doesn’t like crunchy chicken? This is a quick way to prepare it with a veggie on the side all in two sheet pans. Serve over a bed of greens and VOILA, dinner! Bon Appetit!

Crunchy Chicken

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

Spicy brown mustard

1 egg

Boneless skinless, chicken breasts or thighs

Panko

Carrots

Salt and pepper

Prepare:

1.Spray two rimmed baking sheets with non stick cooking spray.

2.In a bowl whisk together mustard and egg, salt.

3.Dip chicken in egg mixture, then dredge in one and a quarter cups panko.

4. Place on prepared cooking sheet.

5. On the other sheet arrange peeled carrots that have been halved lengthwise. Spray everything with cooking spray. (If you want, add potaoes or other vegetables.)

Bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes or until carrots are tender and chicken is cooked. Serve over greens from your garden or a bag of fresh arugula from the produce section of your store.

