Sale
LIVERMORE — To benefit the NEW Livermore Little Free Food Pantry. Benefit Yard Sale – August 30 – Sept 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all three days. We are looking for families to join in on the fund raising effort. Please bring sale items (or cash donations) to Donna at 247 Canton Rd. Livermore ME 04253 or for more information call 491-0066. Books are welcome as Ryan is opening “Livermore Little Free Book Library” next month. Free coffee and donuts available at sale and there may even be a van with free blood pressure checks as well.
Supper
NORTH JAY — Public Supper Saturday, Sept.7, 4 to 6 p.m. North Jay Grange. Beans, casseroles, salads, meats, beverages, desserts. Dinner music. Adults $8, children under 10 $4. FMI: 645-2910, 645-4211, 645-4400.
Guest speaker
DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Common Baptist Church will once again hosting renowned speaker and creation scientist Kent Hovind on September 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We would love to have you come hear him present another wonderful lesson on this subject. This event is free and open to the public. For more info or any questions call Sabrina at 207-500-3521.
