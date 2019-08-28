LISBON FALLS — The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will be holding the workshop on Wednesday, September 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension on 24 Main Street, Lisbon Falls. The content will consist of a lecture style presentation by Nick Rowley of Highmoor Farms, followed by an in field sheet mulching demonstration at the Lisbon Community Garden. Please contact the District at 241-5377 or at [email protected] with any questions or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free to attend.

