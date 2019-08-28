AUBURN – Diane A. Pratte, 71, of Turner, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn with her family by her side. Diane was born in Lewiston on June 5, 1948 to her parents, Ledowiska and Angelo Bussiere. She had many jobs but the most rewarding was being the office manager for Jacques Electrical Inc. Diane loved gardening, crafts, and bargain shopping. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Jacques Pratte; daughter, Angela Price; stepchildren, Lisa Minnihan and Leo Pratte; grandchildren, Robert Bussiere, Jacqueline and Cheyenne Cleaves, Kali and Kori Price, Riley and Kiera Pratte; and several great-grandchildren; brother, Maurice Bussiere, sisters, Aline Nadeau, Irene Harrison, and Sue Cote; brothers-and sister-in law, Noel Pratte (deceased), Suzanne Garneau (deceased), Constance Moquin, Marielle Pratte, Raymond Pratte, Bertrand Pratte, Nicole Ainaire, Helene Pratte, Reggie Pratte, Michael Pratte. Visiting time will be held from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Please visit www.TheFortinGroup.com to leave condolences for Diane’s family and friends.

