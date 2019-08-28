AUBURN – Helen L. Ashby, 87, of 123 Wilson Hill Road, Turner, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Androscoggin Home Care’s Hospice House on Stetson Road.

Born in Lewiston, Feb. 2, 1932, the youngest child of Ovila and Victoria Gagne Truchon, she was educated in Lewiston schools.

She was married to Russell E. Sprague of Lewiston on Oct. 7, 1950; he died Aug. 25, 1971. She later married Howard E. Ashby of Mechanic Falls on May 16, 1980; he died Feb. 3, 2019.

She was employed for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston as a certified nursing assistant. She was also a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Choir in Lewiston.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Steve Galway of Turner; a grandson, Derek R. T. Galway, and his wife, Mary Beth, of Buckfield; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Elizabeth Galway of Buckfield; a sister, Fedora Lavertu of Coventry, R.I.; a brother and sister-in-law, Armand R. and Stella Truchon of Sabattus; a sister-in-law, Joan Truchon of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews spanning multiple generations.

She was predeceased by a brother, Romeo W. Truchon, and five sisters, Cecile Rousseau, Florence Christian, Anita St. Hilaire, Germaine Dube and Jeanne Cloutier.

A private ceremony was held Thursday, August 22, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

