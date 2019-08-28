SOUTH PARIS – Gary Wayne Churchill, 66, died on the evening of Aug. 23, 2019 at his home on Paris Promenade in South Paris. He was born on Oct. 1, 1952, a son of Mahlon and Angie Churchill. He received his education in the public schools of Jay and Livermore.He had many different jobs including Cornwall’s Wood Products and Western Maine Graphics, but found his true calling in the field of education. He spent many years as a teacher’s assistant and ed tech in both a Christian school setting and in the local public-school system. It was in this role that he found much joy and satisfaction and touched the lives of so many. He loved music and was always singing in church and community choirs. He was a man of faith and spent many hours serving in his local church. He also loved spending time with his family and his three grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Diana Churchill of South Paris; children, Nathan Churchill and his wife, Charlene of Jay and Kirsten Churchill of South Paris; three grandchildren, Austin, Brenden, and Holden; siblings, Bobby of Jay, Jimmy of Farmington, Brenda Turcotte (Timmy) of Livermore, Ann Steffens of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Gail Churchill of Livermore. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at South Paris Baptist Church, 1 Park Street, South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. To share online condolences with the family please go to www.chandlerfunerals.com

