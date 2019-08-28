LEWISTON – Mildred J. (Clark) Jacques, 88, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Monday Aug. 26, 2019 at Montello Commons with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Oct. 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Ronayne) Clark. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1948. After high school she attended Bliss Business College.

On June 12, 1954 she married Emile “Bill” Jacques at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston and they started a family together. She was currently a member of Holy Cross Church.

Mildred was a homemaker and managed the family business. She served as First Lady of Lewiston, president of the Androscoggin County Democratic Women’s Club and active in County and State Government Hostess Committees. She will be deeply missed by many.

Mildred is survived by her three children, David Jacques and his wife, Debra of Lewiston, Diane Gagnon and her husband, Normand of Lisbon and James Jacques and his wife, Debbie of Minot. She also leaves behind her grandson, Matthew Jacques and his wife, Jennifer of Lewiston; her great-grandson, Collin Jacques of Lewiston; her stepsister-in-law, Mildred Bannon of Presque Isle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Emile “Bill” Jacques in 2012; and her stepbrother, William Bannon.

Condolences and fond memories of Mildred may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Montello Commons and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the devotion and compassion they showed Mildred during her time with them.

A mausoleum service will be held on Friday August 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

