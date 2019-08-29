NORWAY — The “Fore a Cause” golf scramble registration is open! Individual golfers and foursomes welcomed. The event is open to the public and is held annually.
This year’s benefit scramble is Saturday, Sept. 21, at Norway Country Club.
- Check-in at Noon
- Scramble 1-3 p.m.
- Happy Hour / Awards 3-5 p.m.
The event benefits the OHCHS Food Panty (serving high school students since 2015). The Oxford Hills area food insecurity rates are higher than other parts of New England.
How can you help?:
We invite you to sponsor a hole, cart, bunker or join us on the greens with a team!
FORE a Cause Golf Scramble ($50 per per person)
- Team Sponsor – $200
- Hole/Tee Sponsorship – $75
- Cart Sponsorship – $50
- Bunker Sponsor – $25
All sponsorship signs are provided.
With the new school year upon us, the Food Pantry is in need of restocking. The annual event supports students with the basic nutritional needs.
To participate, email [email protected] or call 515-4918 for Registration / Sponsorship form.
