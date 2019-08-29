NORWAY — Main Street Art Gallery, 426 Main Street in Norway, continues its summer season with a First Friday Reception on September 6 from 5-7 PM. Main Street Gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

September’s featured artist is Jo Northrop Thomas. Jo works with ripped paper and actual white birch bark. Each collage contains hundreds of pieces of paper and resembles mosaic sculptures. Her work has been exhibited and has won awards at the University of Wisconsin, University of Vermont, and the Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, TN. She worked as an artist, sculptor and art director for the Civic Arts League, Inc. in Chattanooga for 10 years, and was a founding member of an en plein air group called The Outdoor Girls. Her work continues to be featured at several galleries in Tennessee, Georgia, Vermont and Maine.

In 2016, she won first place at the 49th Annual Norway Arts Festival for her “rip and tear” art form of a collage entitled, Nature’s Candy. In 2018, at the annual festival, she won an honorable mention. Last spring Jo enjoyed a week of ‘en plein air’ painting in Monet’s Garden in Giverny, France, with artists from Hawaii, Illinois, Georgia and Tennessee. Jo is a member of the Western Maine Art Group, Burlington City Arts in Vermont, and the Civic Arts League in Chattanooga, TN. She continues to be inspired by friends and family and all the natural beauty that surrounds her.

The Main Street Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Please join the Western Maine Art Group in celebrating this fun event. For more information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG visit westernmaineartgroup.org and facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: