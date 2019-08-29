MCPHS
BOSTON — Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester:
Naomi Greenwood is a native of Bridgton, and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Naomi will graduate in 2021 from the Manchester, New Hampshire campus.
Nhut Nguyen is a native of Fryeburg, and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Nhut will graduate in 2022 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.
The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
Clark
WORCESTER, MA. – The following local students have been named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.
* Rose H. Goldberg of Bethel, Maine (04217)
* Aaron N. Nolan of South Paris, Maine (04281)
To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
