NORWAY — During the month of September, Norway Memorial Library joins libraries across the United States to celebrate the Freedom to Read in honor of Banned Books Week, September 22-28, 2019. Banned Books Week is annually designated by the American Library Association to recognize books that have been challenged or banned in the United States and around the world. This year’s theme is Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark: Keep the Light On!

Displayed and available for check out are some books that have been challenged or banned. For an interactive bonus readers are encouraged to answer the question, “What is the worst part of censorship?” on slips provided. Along with the display is a Words Have Power contest to match banned book titles with quotes containing redacted text. For those who would like to participate, visit the library and fill out an entry form to be entered into a drawing for a book of your choice and a book themed packable backpack. All entry forms are due by Tuesday, October 1, 5:00 pm.

If you have questions, please stop by the information desk or call 743-5309 ext. 1.

