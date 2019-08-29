LEWISTON — Maine native Glison Smith has recently joined Head to Toe Physical Therapy, 1977 Lisbon Road, Lewiston.

Smith is a graduate of Husson University’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program and has practiced since 2013. She has a strong background in orthopedics, geriatrics, chronic pain and occupational health. Her professional ideals include compassion, patient empowerment, education, and whole-person wellness. Her ongoing professional education has included several courses in vestibular rehabilitation, posture, ergonomics and core stabilization.

In her spare time, she enjoys local outdoor opportunities, including bicycling, hiking and snowshoeing.

