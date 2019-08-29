LEWISTON — Maine native Glison Smith has recently joined Head to Toe Physical Therapy, 1977 Lisbon Road, Lewiston.
Smith is a graduate of Husson University’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program and has practiced since 2013. She has a strong background in orthopedics, geriatrics, chronic pain and occupational health. Her professional ideals include compassion, patient empowerment, education, and whole-person wellness. Her ongoing professional education has included several courses in vestibular rehabilitation, posture, ergonomics and core stabilization.
In her spare time, she enjoys local outdoor opportunities, including bicycling, hiking and snowshoeing.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Auburn Adult and Community Education announces September courses
-
Opinion
Robert Hamm: Choices for Nancy Pelosi
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: America must protect its combat technology
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Lack of discipline hurts Trump administration
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Trump’s anti-journalism hit squad getting underway