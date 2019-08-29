I don’t understand why the Maine Senate passed that fool ranked-choice voting for presidential primaries. My opinion — what was wrong with one vote?

I was against RCV when it first came out, and I am still against it. It is a bunch of foolishness.

One vote is how I will continue to vote and if my vote doesn’t count, so be it.

Judy Baird, Lewiston

