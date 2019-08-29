I don’t understand why the Maine Senate passed that fool ranked-choice voting for presidential primaries. My opinion — what was wrong with one vote?
I was against RCV when it first came out, and I am still against it. It is a bunch of foolishness.
One vote is how I will continue to vote and if my vote doesn’t count, so be it.
Judy Baird, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Ed Rogers: Trump’s stumbles still don’t overwhelm the economy
-
Opinion
Steve Turner: Report from Mechanic Falls
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: They’ve lost their minds in San Francisco
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Democrats need a smarter nominating process
-
Opinion
David Simpson: They made the journey possible