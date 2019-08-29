MINOT – Reta Ann Turner, 80, went home to be with her lord and savior peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1939, to the late Frank and Anna Lynch in Buhl, Idaho. She raised her four children with love, patience, discipline and humility. She was kind and soft-spoken and always took the time to listen and offer words of wisdom and encouragement.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Mike Turner and his wife, Sarah, of Turner, Maine, Randy Turner and his wife, Kim, of Livermore, Maine, Kelly Perry and her husband, Frank, of Auburn, Maine and Marcie Yirrell and her husband, Tim, of Minot, Maine; her grandchildren, Nathan, Seth, Arica, Dylan, Garrett, Wyatt, Sarah, Emily, Danny, Jade, Kaleb, Ari, Kayla; and several great-grandchildren; her sisters, who meant the world to her, Jeanette Wright and her husband, Denny, of Walla, Walla, Wash., Karen Boeniger and her husband, Henry, of Westerly, R.I.; half-sister, Jacqueline Hudson of Portland, Ore., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Lynch of Sandy, Utah.

Reta was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She touched the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was an avid reader and loved to travel with her family. Her church family was also very important to her. She was an active member of Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn and was involved in many ministries, among them a weekly bible study for the woman of Androscoggin County Jail. She also taught Sunday school for many years.

She will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends.

