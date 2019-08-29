WALES – Shirley (Blaisdell) Maxwell, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Wales. Shirley was born in Lewiston on July 28, 1938, to the late Ervin H. and Marian (Bates) Blaisdell. The oldest of six children, Shirley was of great help to her mother keeping house and caring for her younger siblings. She was educated in local schools. A hard worker, Shirley held many jobs throughout her work life including by not limited to Chicks Orchards, Livermore Shoe, baby sitting and home care and companion. There was no job greater or of more importance to Shirley than that of wife and mother. On Sept. 6, 1957, she married the love of her life and best friend, Norman Maxwell. One would have to look very hard to find a couple more devoted to one another. Together they built their home, for which they were very proud and raised their children in Wales where they lived through the entirety of their 62 year marriage. Shirley was an accomplished seamstress and cook. Her yeast rolls, filled cookies, and holiday pudding were legendary. Shirley also enjoyed making a wide variety of crafts. She attended ceramics for many years but with all the crafts she created, counted cross stitch was her favorite. One couldn’t help but notice that the back of her work was a good as the front. Shirley was fussy and put time and effort into her projects. It showed as she was awarded more fair ribbons that we can count. Shirley was generous with her time teaching others the skills she acquired through her lifetime. Shirley enjoyed gardening, canning and a true love and passion for animals. Shirley and Norman enjoyed several touring bus trips, excursions to Florida and playing cards with their siblings. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything especially that of her children and grandchildren. Going to fairs was a yearly tradition. Shirley was a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed by those who loved her. A section in Proverbs gives voice to that in which we are feeling.

Proverbs 31; 25-30: Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the way of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and her praises her – many women have done excellently but you have.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Norman; son, Randy (AnnMarie); daughter, Wanda Toolin (Frank); grandson, Cody Cyr; granddaughter, Caitlyn Cyr; sister, Barbara Robitaille (Richard); brother, Richard Blaisdell (Deneige); sister, Donna Lehl (Richard); sister-in-law, Norma Linton (Dale) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Ronald Blaisdell. The family would like to thank ALL the wonderful nurses from Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice and Elite Homecare LLC for the TLC that was given to Shirley. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting will be 12 p.m., noon to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral. Interment, Valley Cemetery, Route 202, Greene, Maine, at a later date.

« Previous