Dakota Santos and Caroline Fennel

BOSTON — Two 2015 Oxford Hills graduates recently got their degrees at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Engineering.
Dakota Santos, son of Tabitha Smith and Michael Santos recently graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering; and Caroline Fennel with a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

