BOSTON — Two 2015 Oxford Hills graduates recently got their degrees at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Engineering.
Dakota Santos, son of Tabitha Smith and Michael Santos recently graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering; and Caroline Fennel with a degree in Biomedical Engineering.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Jazz returns to Brick Church
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Shirley (Blaisdell) Maxwell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Reta Ann Turner
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Norman J. Peters
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita J. Michaud