NORWAY — The Norway Grange will be the venue the free Community Cookout and Cruise night on August 30 from 6 – 8 p.m., offered by The Table as part of the Free Friday Fun Nights held each Friday at the Grange. There will be free burgers, hot dogs, s’mores etc. Bring your favorite old or new hot rod. Love to have people come with their coolest cars and enjoy a free cookout and fellowship.

The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 – 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome.

Looking ahead to September 28 The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m. -.Noon. Donations of lightly used or new clothing and light housekeeping items are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed. The Friday night before the 3-C and Saturday breakfast on the day of the 3-C will not be held as the Grange will be transformed into the clothing giveaway.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 (Leave a message) or email at [email protected]

