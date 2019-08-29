NORWAY — A Rabies Vaccination & Microchipping clinic sponsored by Responsible Pet Care is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 11 a,m, at the Norway Fire Station. Cost is Rabies-$15 and MicroChipping-$25.
For more information, call 743-8679. Veterinarian Dr. Suzanne Best, DVM will be administering. Micro-chipping your pets will aid in locating them if they become lost or should a disaster occur.
