If whiskers on kittens are one of your favorite things, get ready to fall in love with Wally.

Two year old Wally is a fluffy cat that has very long, white whiskers and long eye lashes. He is certainly a handsome feline.

Wally is not only a pleasure to look at, he is a delight to be around. Wally is outgoing. He makes friends easily and engages in play activities quickly.

Don’t miss out on adopting Wally. There are plenty of whisker lovers that will want to take him home.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

