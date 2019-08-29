RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, August 29 – Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, or Quick Pic, muffin, yogurt and cheese stick, Caesar salad, banana and milk

Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk

Friday, August 30 – Brunch for lunch with cinnamon glazed French toast, potato hash brown, sliced ham or wow butter and cheese stick, Juicy Juice, mixed fruit and milk

Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day. No School.

Tuesday, September 3 – Tyson chicken patty on a whole grain roll, kids snack mix or wow butter sandwich and cheese stick, green beans, baby carrots wit dip, diced peaches and milk

Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with nut butter cream cheese, fruit and milk

Wednesday, September 4 – BBQ pork on a whole grain roll or wow butter sandwich and sunflower seeds, Edamame crunchy slaw, mixed berry salad and milk

Breakfast: Whole grain banana bread with nut butter and cream cheese, dried fruit and milk

Thursday, September 5 – School made lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, August 29 – Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, Caesar salad, banana and milk

Friday, August 30 – Brunch for lunch with cinnamon glazed French toast, potato hash brown, sliced ham, Juicy Juice, mixed fruit and milk

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day. No School.

Tuesday, September 3 – Tyson chicken patty on a whole grain roll, kids snack mix, green beans, baby carrots wit dip, diced peaches and milk

Wednesday, September 4 – BBQ pork on a whole grain roll, oven fries, Edamame/ crunchy slaw, mixed berry salad and milk

Thursday, September 5 – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple–decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, August 29 – Cheese Bosco with dipping sauce or yogurt parfait packs

Friday, August 30 – Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day. No School.

Tuesday, September 3 – Chicken nuggets or not dog on a roll

Wednesday, September 4 – Whole grain pretzel with dipping sauce or cheeseburger

Thursday, September 5 – Brunch for lunch with pancakes or waffles and sausage patty

Friday, September 6 – Deep dish pizza or veggie wrap

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, wow butter and jelly, skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and wow butter and jelly as choice Number 3

SAD 17

Thursday, August 29 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, baked beans, salad bar , assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Friday, August 30 – Tony’s 4c6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, carrots ticks, pretzels and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Monday, September 2 – No School. Labor Day

Tuesday, September 3 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal; variety. graham, crackers, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety

Wednesday, September 4 – Ham and cheese on a bun, marinated cucumbers, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Thursday, September 5 – Popcorn chicken, baked beans. salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rain yogurt giant goldfish, cinnamon graham, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety

Friday, September 6 – Tony’s whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, August 29 – Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, or Quick Pic, muffin, yogurt and cheese stick, Caesar salad, banana and milk

Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk

Friday, August 30 – Brunch for lunch with cinnamon glazed French toast, potato hash brown, sliced ham or wow butter and cheese stick, Juicy Juice, mixed fruit and milk

Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day. No School.

Tuesday, September 3 – Tyson chicken patty on a whole grain roll, kids snack mix or wow butter sandwich and cheese stick, green beans, baby carrots wit dip, diced peaches and milk

Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with nut butter cream cheese, fruit and milk

Wednesday, September 4 – BBQ pork on a whole grain roll or wow butter sandwich and sunflower seeds, Edamame crunchy slaw, mixed berry salad and milk

Breakfast: Whole grain banana bread with nut butter and cream cheese, dried fruit and milk

Thursday, September 5 – School made lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

« Previous

Next »

filed under: