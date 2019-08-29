RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, August 29  – Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, or Quick Pic, muffin, yogurt and cheese stick, Caesar salad, banana and milk
Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk
Friday, August 30 – Brunch for lunch with cinnamon glazed French toast, potato hash brown, sliced ham or wow butter and cheese stick, Juicy Juice, mixed fruit and milk
Breakfast: Cook’s choices and milk
Monday, September 2 – Labor Day.  No School.
Tuesday, September 3 – Tyson chicken patty on a whole grain roll, kids snack mix or wow butter sandwich and cheese stick, green beans, baby carrots wit dip, diced peaches and milk
Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with nut butter cream cheese, fruit and milk
Wednesday, September 4  – BBQ pork on a whole grain roll or wow butter sandwich and sunflower seeds, Edamame crunchy slaw,  mixed berry salad and milk
Breakfast: Whole grain banana bread with nut butter and cream cheese, dried fruit and milk
Thursday, September 5  – School made lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk
Friday, September 6  – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, August 29  – Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, Caesar salad, banana and milk
Friday, August 30 – Brunch for lunch with cinnamon glazed French toast, potato hash brown, sliced ham, Juicy Juice, mixed fruit and milk
Monday, September 2 – Labor Day.  No School.
Tuesday, September 3 – Tyson chicken patty on a whole grain roll, kids snack mix, green beans, baby carrots wit dip, diced peaches and milk
Wednesday, September 4  – BBQ pork on a whole grain roll, oven fries, Edamame/ crunchy slaw,  mixed berry salad and milk
Thursday, September 5  – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk
Friday, September 6  – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple–decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk
Available daily:  Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, August 29  – Cheese Bosco with dipping sauce or yogurt parfait packs
Friday, August 30 – Pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza
Monday, September 2 – Labor Day.  No School.
Tuesday, September 3 – Chicken nuggets or not dog on a roll
Wednesday, September 4  – Whole grain pretzel with dipping sauce or cheeseburger
Thursday, September 5  – Brunch for lunch with pancakes or waffles and sausage patty
Friday, September 6  – Deep dish pizza or veggie wrap
Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, wow butter and jelly, skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and wow butter and jelly as choice Number 3

SAD 17

Thursday, August 29  –  Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, baked beans, salad bar , assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Friday, August 30  – Tony’s 4c6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, carrots ticks, pretzels and milk variety
Breakfast:  Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Monday, September 2 – No School.  Labor Day
Tuesday, September 3 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa,   assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal; variety. graham, crackers,  assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Wednesday, September 4 –  Ham and cheese on a bun, marinated cucumbers, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast:  Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Thursday, September 5 – Popcorn chicken, baked beans.  salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rain yogurt giant goldfish, cinnamon graham, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Friday, September 6 – Tony’s whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli,  assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast:  Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch

SAD 44 Elementary

