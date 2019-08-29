Legion
BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. FMI call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
Snowmobile
NORWAY — Norway Trackers Snowmobile Club will hold its first meeting of the season on Tuesday Sept. 3, at the house of Rob and Jaime Mowatt on Crockett Ridge Rd. There will be a potluck dinner at 6:15 and meeting at 6:45. Anyone interested in snowmobiling is welcome to attend. Club is always welcoming new members. Please check us out on Facebook for more information and updates.
Historical
HARRISON — The Harrison Historical Society’s program for September 4, at 7 p.m., will be on a restaurant in Harrison. Chris Searles, manager of Olde Mill Tavern, will talk about the ups and down of operating the restaurant. The society’s annual meeting will follow the program. For more information call 583-2213
Nature
OXFORD — The Twin Town Nature Club will visits Popham State Park on Monday, September 9. Meet at 9 a.m. in the south side near Rte. 26 parking lot at Walmart in Oxford to car pool to the beach. Everyone is welcome to come and should bring a picnic lunch. For more information, call John at 539-2902.
