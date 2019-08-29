BETHEL — Western Mountains Senior College has a great lineup of classes and events happening this fall. Have you always wanted to learn to knit? Join the Introduction to Knitting class (beginners only, please). Want to know more about our local trees? If so, Native Trees of Oxford County may be right up your alley.

For a peek into Maine’s distant past, consider signing up for Local Glacial Landscape Features. Theater lovers and closeted actors – the Senior Players theater class wants you! Other class offerings include Great Decisions, Drawing and Painting, Two Special Novels, Mah Jongg for Beginners, Bridge for Beginners (Part 2), and Women in Western Art.

WMSC sponsors several programs that are free and open to the public. Karen Mills will host the “Brown Bag Lunch” discussion on September 10 when she, along with three women hikers, will discuss Women of the White Mountains. To Your Health presents “The New 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers” on October 10. And be sure not to miss the Senior Players performances on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

Registration begins on Friday, September 6. Download a registration form and get a flavor of our classes and activities on our blog: wmscollege.blogspot.com. Forms are also available in the Telstar Adult Education Office. $25 annual membership; $20 most courses; fees waived upon request. For more information call (207) 824-2136, ext. 1340.

« Previous

filed under: