Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is a genius. She does not want to try for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump right now because she knows that, if she were successful, most senators would be too afraid to vote against him, and he would be exonerated. That would allow him to gain strength for the upcoming election.

On the other hand, if she waits to try to impeach him until after the election (which he might not win), she might have additional charges and might have better support from any new Republican representatives and senators, sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

The president will also have had more time to display serious problems, such as looking into the sky and declaring that he has been chosen by God to do his job.

Robert Hamm, Mexico

