I would like to welcome former President Barack Obama and his family to New England. As some people may know, the Obamas recently purchased a $15 million estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Wouldn’t that be a great place for a wind farm?

But I am concerned that, within 10 years, his property will be under water, due to the rising sea levels caused by global warming.

I hope the federal government has plans to offer relief when floodwaters destroy the Obamas’ dream castle.

I invite the Obamas to come to Oxford County here in Maine. Maybe the ex-president could speak about the evils of income inequality. He could also come up with a plan for income redistribution.

In Oxford County, there are many children who live with food insecurity. Many of them live with single mothers.

Perhaps Obama could drive up from the Cape with a caravan of tractor trailers loaded with food. It would be social justice.

Mike Lapointe, Canton

« Previous