NEW GLOUCESTER – John Ronald Whittier, 37, died unexpectedly of a longterm heart condition on Aug. 30, 2019, in Phippsburg, Maine. He was born on Nov. 13, 1981, in Lewiston, Maine, to Ronald and Marlene McKay Whittier.

John was a paramedic and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) with the United Ambulance Service in Lewiston, Maine for many years. John also was an instructor and coordinator, EMT/A-EMT, at the United Training Center. John also volunteered time at the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue department. John assisted with family business at the Whittier House in New Gloucester caring for adults with disabilities.

As an avid outdoorsman John enjoyed hiking, paddle boarding, sailing, skiing and rock climbing. John loved nature and traveling the world around him. He spent much of his time at the family camps in Phippsburg and Mount Blue, where he helped transform a rustic cottage into a beautiful camp for his family.

An adventurous soul, John lived life with all his heart and did all things to the extreme. With a clear shining aura, John dedicated his life to helping others. John was an indescribable presence in the lives of his family, friends, co-workers and community. His father was his hero and they always stood by each other’s side. A poster child for those who live in the face of adversity and die without the regret of fear, he lived by the words of his favorite poem, “If” by Rudyard Kipling, “yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it”.

John is survived by his family: paternal grandfather, Harold Whittier, his parents Ronald and Marlene McKay Whittier, sister Heidi Whittier, sister Katie Whittier and husband Troy Barnes, sister Christine Whittier and husband Nick DiMatteo, nieces and nephews, Hunter Young, Isaac Gautier, Olivia Gautier, Brooklyn Barnes, Leo DiMatteo and Levi DiMatteo. He also leaves behind long time life partner Shannah Gallagher and her children, Logan and Ian. John also had many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers all of whom will miss him dearly.

Services for John will include: A graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Lower Gloucester Cemetery, 96 Gloucester Hill Road, in New Gloucester, Maine, at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Spring Meadows Golf Club, 59 Lewiston Road in Gray, Maine, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to

Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center

www.childrenshospital.org

on the bottom of the Heart Center page.

