AUBURN – Thomas Hardy Fredericks, Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Clover Manor, where he had resided for nearly four years.

He was born in Rumford in 1945, the first child of Thomas Hardy (Sr.) and Jane Fredericks (nee Anderson) of Cape Elizabeth. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and served briefly in the U.S. Army.

He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his son Mark, daughter-in-law Joni, and grandson Silas, all of Lewiston; his brother David of Waterboro; and his sisters, Jennifer and Rebecca of Southwest Harbor and Alexandria, Va., respectively.

