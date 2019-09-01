LEEDS — The Maine State Police are seeking help in identifying the body of a man found Saturday along a road in Leeds.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said a couple riding an all-terrain vehicle found the body at about 5 p.m. off Bernie Hartford Road.

He said the couple called the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, which then contacted the Maine State Police to assist in the investigation.

Detectives with the State Police said the man is “black, between 20 and 40 years of age, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds” with hair that is “closely cropped along the side but long and curly on top.”

He was found wearing black pants and a black pullover jacket with a white horizontal strip in front and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers with gray treads.

McCausland said the road near where the body was found has been closed since Saturday night and is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the man’s identify should call the Maine State Police in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.

