Lewiston police officers attend to a victim on Ash Street following a report of a shooting in downtown Lewiston on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

LEWISTON — One man was shot and another stabbed Sunday afternoon on Lisbon Street, according to city police.

Lt. Dave St. Pierre with the Lewiston Police Department said police were called at about 4:05 p.m. to a section of Lisbon Street, between Ash and Pine streets.

“One man was apparently shot and another apparently stabbed,” St. Pierre said.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals.

Detectives and officers with the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the incident, St. Pierre said.

A victim is placed into a ambulance outside The Hartley Block on Lisbon following a report of a shooting in downtown Lewiston on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Shoes and McDonald’s Happy Meals litter the Lisbon Street sidewalk in downtown Lewiston on Sunday. The Lewiston Police Department blocked off the area, calling it a crime scene. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Lewiston police officers investigate a crime scene outside The Hartley Block on Lisbon Street in Lewiston on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

