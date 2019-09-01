The following students have been named to post-secondary school academic lists of achievement:

Samford University, Birmingham, Ala. — Sarah McLemore of Turner has been named to the dean’s list.

Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga. — Catherine Haley of Minot was named to the dean’s list.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass. — Matthew Boros of Stow; Camryn Berry, Livermore; and Julia Milks, Auburn, have been named to the dean’s list.

Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla. — Austin Anderson of Greene has been named to the dean’s list.

University of Maine at Fort Kent, Fort Kent — Courtney Cook of Augusta; Luke Mason, Bethel; Kelsea Kuvaja, Greenwood; Courtney Marquis, Shayla Pontbriand, Amanda Stewart, Lewiston; Jacqueline Floyd, Amanda Milligan, Adam Wilcox, Livermore Falls; Joseph Trytek, Mechanic Falls; and Riley Smith, Wayne, have been named to the dean’s list.

Lawrence University, Appleton, Wis. — Samara Morris of Bridgton has been named to the dean’s list.

UMass Dartmouth, Dartmouth, Mass. — Taylor Martin of Lisbon; and Alison Wood, Raymond, have been named to the dean’s list.

Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville, Vt. — Maureen Glover of Andover; Emily Robinson, Denmark; and Rylee Moore, Livermore, have been named to the dean’s list.

Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville, Vt. — Zac Mercauto of Fryeburg has been named to the president’s list.

Clark University, Worcester, Mass. — Jessica M. Boulet of Lewiston has been named to first honors on the dean’s list.

Clark University, Worcester, Mass. — Brittany H. Cloutier of Greene has been named to second honors on the dean’s list.

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science, Boston — Savannah Czechalski of Bowdoin has been named to the dean’s list.

