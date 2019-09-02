MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has announced its honor roll students for the second semester.

Summa Cum Laude

Seniors: Kayla Brooks, Benjamin Brooks, Kaeti Butterfield, Breeanna Cameron, Morgan Crocker, Abby Ferland, Trevor Flanagan, Kyle Gunnells, Mariah Herr, Emily Kaplan, Caitlyn Kenney, Haylee Langlois, Luke Martin, Elizabeth Mason, Spencer Richardson, Grace Therriault and Anna VanValkenburgh.

Juniors: McKenzie Boucher, Libby Clement, Amber Currie, Audrey Fletcher, Jordyn Gowell, Natalie Grandahl, Katherine Harris, Elyse Homer, Campbell Houston, Kaitlin Hunt, Gabriel Martin, Alexis Trott and Edmund Zuis.

Sophomores: Alicen Burnham, Jocelyn Coffin, Chloe Dwinal, Abby Flanagan, Delaney Houston, Sophie Jones, Jason Kulinski, Stella Libby, Rhayna Poulin, Lydia Roy and Mya Sirois.

Freshmen: Alexa Allen.

Magna Cum Laude

Seniors: Brianna Bentley, Joao Campos, Jessica Clavet, Carlos Garcia and McKenzie Stevens.

Juniors: Brie-Anna Bates, Samantha Hickman and Madison Wright.

Sophomores: Michael Dolan, Emma Johnson, Hayden Luce, Jared Martin, Brooke Rooney, Madison Sharples, Benjamin Story, Grace Vierling and Taylor Whalen.

Freshmen: Averi Beaudoin, Casey Kaplan, Lily Turcotte, Jacob Umberhind and Jada Wood.

Cum Laude

Seniors: Corey Armstrong, Zachary Crocker, Connor Davies, Kane Gould, Lydiah Madore, John McCabe and Matthew O’Connell.

Juniors: Caitlin Cram, Ciera Dennis, Logan Farr, Lydia Handley, Rowan Larrabee, Hannah Levesque, Annalyse Lewis, Thomas Neal and Delaney Willey.

Sophomores: Cameron Armstrong, Payton Beasley, Autumn Blundon, Kylie Brown, Joseph Crocker, Danielle Dulac, Alex Fox, Joseph Guimond, Evan Hasenfus, Timothy Lewis, Lucy McDonald and Cody Michaud.

Freshmen: Haley Atwood, Natalie Aube, Lillian Bell, Dalton Delorme, Crystal Frandsen, Jacob Godbout, Kyleigh Gowell, Emma Gray, Asialina Guenette, Megan Ham, Benjamin Hamann, Ethan Handley, Travis Jamison, Willow Larrabee, Ian MacDonald, Seth McKenney, Mara Poulin and Taylor Truman.

