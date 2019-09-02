YARMOUTH — The following local area students attained honor roll status for the second semester at North Yarmouth Academy.
Highest Honors
Grade 11: Malia Morin, Pownal; Afton Morton, Brunswick; and Serena Mower, Auburn.
Grade 10: Camille Beaudoin, Brunswick.
Grade 9: Owen Frank, Pownal; Lauren Powers, Turner; and Madeleine Vaillancourt, Lewiston.
Grade 7: Bryce Curtis and Kailyn McIntyre, Brunswick.
Grade 6: Caitlin Michaelis, Auburn.
High Honors
Grade 12: Hannah Gagne, Clara Mulvihill and Elizabeth Kennedy, Raymond; Sydney Gilman, Brunswick; Olivia Howard, Pownal; and Joshua Soucy, Lewiston.
Grade 11: Kathryn Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Bontatibus, Topsham; Benjamin Frank, Pownal; and Ashley Ren, New Gloucester.
Grade 10: Eleanor Commons, Brunswick; and Taylor Hemenway, Sabattus.
Grade 9: Rylie McIntyre, Brunswick.
Grade 8: Jenessa Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Curtis, Brunswick; Emma Gagnon, Auburn; and Nadia Rosenberg, Topsham.
Grade 7: EmaRae Ackerly and Ella Lemieux, Topsham.
Grade 6: Lyla Casey, Brunswick; Celeste Merrill, Pownal; and Timothy Taylor, Raymond.
Grade 5: Nathan Geary, Gray.
Honors
Grade 12: Ryan Baker, Brunswick; Olivia Colleran, Topsham; Matthew Gagnon, Auburn; and Amelia Searfoss, Pownal.
Grade 11: Pierce Manchester, Raymond.
Grade 10: Naomi Reischmann, Pownal.
Grade 9: Justina Gilman, Brunswick; and Madeline Lindquist, Winthrop.
Grade 7: Lauryn Casey, Brunswick; and Finlay Gepfert, Topsham.
Grade 6: Justin Corporon, Brunswick; and Genevieve Vaillancourt, Lewiston.
Grade 5: William Emmons, Durham.
