YARMOUTH — The following local area students attained honor roll status for the second semester at North Yarmouth Academy.

Highest Honors

Grade 11: Malia Morin, Pownal; Afton Morton, Brunswick; and Serena Mower, Auburn.

Grade 10: Camille Beaudoin, Brunswick.

Grade 9: Owen Frank, Pownal; Lauren Powers, Turner; and Madeleine Vaillancourt, Lewiston.

Grade 7: Bryce Curtis and Kailyn McIntyre, Brunswick.

Grade 6: Caitlin Michaelis, Auburn.

High Honors

Grade 12: Hannah Gagne, Clara Mulvihill and Elizabeth Kennedy, Raymond; Sydney Gilman, Brunswick; Olivia Howard, Pownal; and Joshua Soucy, Lewiston.

Grade 11: Kathryn Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Bontatibus, Topsham; Benjamin Frank, Pownal; and Ashley Ren, New Gloucester.

Grade 10: Eleanor Commons, Brunswick; and Taylor Hemenway, Sabattus.

Grade 9: Rylie McIntyre, Brunswick.

Grade 8: Jenessa Blanc, Bowdoin; Jack Curtis, Brunswick; Emma Gagnon, Auburn; and Nadia Rosenberg, Topsham.

Grade 7: EmaRae Ackerly and Ella Lemieux, Topsham.

Grade 6: Lyla Casey, Brunswick; Celeste Merrill, Pownal; and Timothy Taylor, Raymond.

Grade 5: Nathan Geary, Gray.

Honors

Grade 12: Ryan Baker, Brunswick; Olivia Colleran, Topsham; Matthew Gagnon, Auburn; and Amelia Searfoss, Pownal.

Grade 11: Pierce Manchester, Raymond.

Grade 10: Naomi Reischmann, Pownal.

Grade 9: Justina Gilman, Brunswick; and Madeline Lindquist, Winthrop.

Grade 7: Lauryn Casey, Brunswick; and Finlay Gepfert, Topsham.

Grade 6: Justin Corporon, Brunswick; and Genevieve Vaillancourt, Lewiston.

Grade 5: William Emmons, Durham.

