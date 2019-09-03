SUMNER — The Sumner Scholarship Fund, now in its 20th year, is gearing up for fundraising with a Saturday, Sept. 7, bottle drive and sale of a fundraising calendar page for October.

Calendars to benefit the scholarship fund will be sold during September at $10 apiece. The calendars (only 200 are sold) feature a daily cash prize during October with a total of $1,000 payout to the winners. They can also be purchased at the town office or by calling Lee Berry at 207-388-2181.

Volunteers will pick up bagged returnable bottles on Sept. 7 in Sumner. Bottles can be left by the mailbox or at the town office. Bottles may be dropped off all year long behind the town office. Last year more the bottle drive added more than $1,000 to the fund.

The Sumner Scholarship Fund provided eight awards in 2019. Since its launch in 2000, it has given 120 scholarships to Sumner residents pursuing educational opportunities, including truck-driving school, music studies, nursing school and college courses.

Any Sumner resident can apply for the annual awards and there are no age restrictions. Applications are available at the town office or online at www.sumnermaine.us and must be submitted by April 30.

The Scholarship Fund Committee continues to need drivers for the annual bottle drive. Volunteers are also needed to sell calendars. Cash or check donations are welcome at the Sumner Town Office, with checks made out to the Sumner Scholarship Fund.

